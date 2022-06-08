SCDOR: Richland County man charged with six counts of tax evasion

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Revenue says a businessman in Richland County is charged with six counts of tax evasion.

Investigators say 53-year-old Ronnie L. Dozier, of Hopkins, operated Intimate Elements, LLC. in the county from 2016 to 2021. Authorities say Dozier’s firm made more than $3.7 million in gross sales and he collected ssales tax but he did not remit any of the tax to the Department of Revenue.

During this same time period, Dozier is also accused of operating without a retail license, as well as using multiple bank accounts in order to conceal his purchases.

Authorities say Dozier owes the state $224,052 in sales tax.