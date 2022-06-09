Gamecocks catcher enters transfer portal

The Gamecocks lost another player to the transfer portal Thursday.

after starting two seasons behind the plate for the garnet and black, Catcher Colin Burgess intends to transfer. USC confirmed the news to ABC Columbia Thursday morning.

The Junior catcher started 49 games this season for the Gamecocks and played in two other games. Burgess struggled offensively, after having shoulder surgery prior to the 2022 season. He finished this season with a .205 batting average, along with 28 RBI and five home runs in 146 plate appearances.

The South Carolina catcher spent three years with the Gamecocks and solidified himself as a starter in the 2021 season as he started 47 games behind the plate, finishing with a .241 batting average with four home runs and 21 RBI in his Sophomore campaign. As a freshman in the shortened 2020 season, Burgess hit .308 over nine games while having seven starts.

The departure of their veteran catcher is a big loss for the Gamecocks but serves as an opportunity for rising Sophomores Talmadge Lecroy and Cole Messina to fill in as the starting role behind the plate. Lecroy started six games behind the dish this season while Messina only saw five, leaving Lecroy with the most experience at the catcher position for South Carolina. Rising freshman catcher, Zander Buchan, will serve as another catcher on roster.