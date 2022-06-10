2022 state primary election takes place June 14
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– This upcoming Tuesday, voters head to the polls for the 2022 South Carolina primary election. Several races impacting the Midlands and the entire Palmetto State will be held Tuesday, shaping upcoming elections in November.
Among the races this year is the vote to determine who will face Henry McMaster for governor in November. Democrats Joe Cunningham and Mia McLeod have thrown their hats in the ring to the the Democratic nominee.
You can see the races impacting the Midlands below, and make sure to check abccolumbia.com on June 14 for the latest election day updates.
Agriculture Commissioner (Republican)
Hugh WeathersBill BledsoeBob Rozier Jr.
-
Hugh Weathers * R
0%
0
-
Bill Bledsoe R
0%
0
-
Bob Rozier Jr. R
0%
0
* Incumbent
Last updated:
Attorney General (Republican)
Alan WilsonLauren Martel
-
Alan Wilson * R
0%
0
-
Lauren Martel R
0%
0
* Incumbent
Last updated:
Governor (Democrat)
Joe CunninghamMia McLeod
-
Joe Cunningham D
0%
0
-
Mia McLeod D
0%
0
-
Calvin McMillan D
0%
0
-
William Williams D
0%
0
-
Carlton Boyd D
0%
0
Last updated:
SC House District 39 (Republican)
-
Cal Forrest R
0%
0
-
Katie Hall R
0%
0
Last updated:
SC House District 40 (Republican)
Richard MartinTammy JohnsJoe White
-
Richard Martin R
0%
0
-
Tammy Johns R
0%
0
-
Joe White R
0%
0
Last updated:
SC House District 52 (Republican)
Vic DabneyBen Connell
-
Vic Dabney R
0%
0
-
Ben Connell R
0%
0
Last updated:
SC House District 70 (Democrat)
Wendy BrawleyJermaine Johnson
-
Wendy Brawley D
0%
0
-
Jermaine Johnson D
0%
0
-
Bridgette Jones Larry D
0%
0
Last updated:
SC House District 71 (Republican)
Nathan BallentinePaul Erickson
-
Nathan Ballentine R
0%
0
-
Paul Erickson R
0%
0
Last updated:
SC House District 73 (Democrat)
Christopher HartTouami Pride
-
Christopher Hart * D
0%
0
-
Touami Pride D
0%
0
* Incumbent
Last updated:
SC House District 77 (Republican)
Kizzie SmallsWilliam Treadway Jr.
-
Kizzie Smalls R
0%
0
-
William Treadway Jr. R
0%
0
Last updated:
SC House District 85 (Republican)
Rebecca Blackburn HinesCatherine HuddleJay KilmartinChristian Stegmaier
-
Rebecca Blackburn Hines R
0%
0
-
Catherine Huddle R
0%
0
-
Jay Kilmartin R
0%
0
-
Christian Stegmaier R
0%
0
Last updated:
SC House District 89 (Republican)
Micah CaskeyMelanie Shull
-
Micah Caskey * R
0%
0
-
Melanie Shull R
0%
0
* Incumbent
Last updated:
SC House District 90 (Democrat)
Justin BambergEvert Comer Jr.
-
Justin Bamberg * D
0%
0
-
Evert Comer Jr. D
0%
0
* Incumbent
Last updated:
SC House District 91 (Democrat)
Lonnie HoseyKevin Ray
-
Lonnie Hosey D
0%
0
-
Kevin Ray D
0%
0
Last updated:
Secretary of State
Mark HammondKeith Blandford
-
Mark Hammond * R
0%
0
-
Keith Blandford R
0%
0
* Incumbent
Last updated:
Superintendent of Education (Democrat)
Gary BurgessLisa EllisJerry Govan Jr.
-
Gary Burgess D
0%
0
-
Lisa Ellis D
0%
0
-
Jerry Govan Jr. D
0%
0
Last updated:
Superintendent of Education (Republican)
Travis BedsonBryan ChapmanKizzi Gibson
-
Travis Bedson R
0%
0
-
Bryan Chapman R
0%
0
-
Kizzi Gibson R
0%
0
-
Lynda Leventis-Wells R
0%
0
-
Kathy Maness R
0%
0
-
Ellen Weaver R
0%
0
Last updated:
U.S. House District 5 (Democrat)
Kevin EckertEvangeline Hundley
-
Kevin Eckert D
0%
0
-
Evangeline Hundley D
0%
0
Last updated:
U.S. House District 6 (Democrat)
James ClyburnMichael AddisonGregg Marcel Dixon
-
James Clyburn * D
0%
0
-
Michael Addison D
0%
0
-
Gregg Marcel Dixon D
0%
0
* Incumbent
Last updated:
U.S. House District 6 (Republican)
Duke BucknerA. Sonia Morris
-
Duke Buckner R
0%
0
-
A. Sonia Morris R
0%
0
Last updated:
U.S. Senate (Democrat)
Catherine Fleming BruceAngela GeterKrystle Matthews
-
Catherine Fleming Bruce D
0%
0
-
Angela Geter D
0%
0
-
Krystle Matthews D
0%
0
Last updated: