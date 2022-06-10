Braves beat Pirates 4-2, extend NL-best winning streak to 9

ATLANTA (AP) — Clemson’s Spencer Strider outpitched Roansy Contreras in a matchup of hard-throwing rookies, Dansby Swanson had three hits, including a two-run homer, and the Atlanta Braves stretched their winning streak to nine games with a 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night.

It’s the longest winning streak in the National League this season. Houston and the New York Yankees have had 11-game streaks.

Atlanta’s winning streak is its longest since another nine-game run from Aug. 13-22, 2021.

Strider (2-2) allowed only four hits with eight strikeouts and one walk in 5 2/3 scoreless innings. Strider, making his first home start and only his third overall, pitched into the sixth inning for the first time. Kenley Jansen got three outs in the ninth for his 17th save in 20 chances.

Contreras (1-1) had seven strikeouts in his fourth start. The 22-year-old right-hander from the Dominican Republic allowed four runs — three earned — and eight hits with one walk in 4 2/3 innings.