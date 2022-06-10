Darius Leonard using his foundation to help families of loved ones killed in Uvalde school shooting

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A former South Carolina State Bulldog is doing his part to help the families who lost loved ones in the Uvalde elementary school shooting. Now with the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts, Darius Leonard’s foundation donated $15,000 to help provide caskets for the children murdered at Robb Elementary School.

“Once I heard the terrible news about the Uvalde school shooting, I knew that I wanted to do something to help those suffering. I am pleased to announce that The Maniac Foundation has donated 15k to Soulshine who provided each victim of the shooting with a custom casket,” said Leonard.

The owner of Soulshine says “When the Soulshine team was asked to help with caskets for the Uvalde tragedy, there was no hesitation. We stepped out in faith because God has always been faithful to provide. We knew God would send an army of earth angels to help us with this mission. Among many of these angels was Darius Leonard and The Maniac Foundation. We can’t thank Darius enough for stepping out on faith as well and helping us complete this mission. From all of us at Soulshine, thank you and may God bless you.”

For more on the work Leonard’s foundation does, visit www.maniacfoundation.org.