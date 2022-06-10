Former Tiger Hunter Renfrow agrees to $32M extension with Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow have agreed to a multiyear extension, the team announced Friday.

The extension is for two years and $32 million with $21 million guaranteed, a source confirmed to ESPN.

“We are thrilled to have reached an agreement with Hunter Renfrow and look forward to seeing him in Silver and Black for years to come,” Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said in a statement Friday. “Hunter is one of the true leaders on this team and he exemplifies the values of the organization in how he comes to work every day. He is a tremendous teammate on and off the field and the entire Raider Nation is excited to see what the future holds for Hunter.”

Renfrow was in line for a new deal after catching 103 passes in 2021, the second-highest single-season total by a receiver in franchise history behind the 104 receptions that Hall of Famer Tim Brown had in 1997. Renfrow also caught nine touchdown passes last season.

Over his career, Renfrow has caught 208 passes for 2,299 yards with 15 touchdowns. He was selected to his first Pro Bowl after last season.

“It was cool getting to play with a lot of players that I grew up watching, and I got to see on film over these last three or four years,” Renfrow said in OTAs. “That’s a huge honor to be voted on for something like that. I’m not a very big individual guy, so I think it was cool and it was a huge honor, but that’s not my goal for this year. My goal is to have the best season we can.”

Renfrow, a fifth-round find out of Clemson by the Raiders in 2019, was set to play out the final year of his rookie contract, earning $2.54 million in base salary.

The extension is the third this offseason handed out by the Raiders to their homegrown talent, following deals to quarterback Derek Carr and defensive end Maxx Crosby.

Renfrow figures to continue to work out of the slot as Davante Adams, whom the Raiders acquired in a blockbuster trade on March 18 after eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers, takes over as the No. 1 receiver in the offense.

“He’s an interesting dude because I’ve been around a lot of people that are like Hunter, but they’re never…a fourth-year [player] with the type of football acumen that he has, and his awareness and understanding [of] why he does certain things,” Adams said of Renfrow on Thursday. “Because there’s people out there with a lot of talent, but they can’t sit there and break it down and tell you why they’re doing what they did with their footwork or the next rep, why they tweaked it a little bit because of the look that they had. So, his awareness and his football smarts, he’s definitely ahead of his time.

“Sometimes I’ll be sitting there just talking to him like in the middle of an offensive meeting and we’ll be talking about releases, and he’ll tell me what he thought and I’m like, This is fun. This is fun being able to be with somebody who’s a lot like me mentally, the way that I approach the game, the way I attack it…I’ve been learning from him; he’s learning from me.”

Renfrow’s extension was first reported by the NFL Network.

Information from ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez was used in this report.