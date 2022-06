How to Watch: 2022 Gubernatorial Primary Debate

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Today, several candidates hoping to be the Palmetto State’s Democratic candidate for governor will take part in a debate ahead of the primary election on Tuesday.

SCETV will steam the debate, which starts at 5 p.m, on SCETV’s website, Facebook page and Youtube channel.

SCETV says participating candidates include Carlton Boyd, Joe Cunningham, Mia McLeod, Calvin McMillan and William Williams.