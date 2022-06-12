Jensen delivers Fireflies’ third walk-off win of the season with late-inning heroics

COLUMBIA, SC – Columbia worked some late inning magic behind the bat of Carter Jensen to upend the GreenJackets 5-4 in the series finale at Segra Park Sunday night.

With two outs, Daniel Vazquez was able to start the rally with a single up the gut. Then on the first pitch of the next at-bat, Carter Jensen roped a base hit to score Vazquez from first and grant the Fireflies their third walk-off winner of the season. It was their second against the GreenJackets and their first since Omar Hernandez hit a walk-off single vs Down East April 24.

The Fireflies (16-41) harnessed some late-inning magic in the eighth inning. Tyler Cropley led off the frame with his third single of the game and stole second on the first pitch to center fielder Erick Peña. Later in the at-bat, Peña drilled a double down the right field line that scored Cropley to tie the game 4-4.

Delvin Capellan (W, 1-2) closed out the final two innings of the game without allowing a run to allow the Fireflies to rally.

The GreenJackets (31-26) were able to strike first again Sunday evening. Connor Blair led off the third frame with a walk issued by Fireflies starter Shane Panzini. Next, Brian Klein and Caleb Durbin were able to tally back-to-back RBI hits to knock Panzini out of the game and put the GreenJackets in front 2-0.

River Town got the Fireflies on the board in the top of the third inning. The left fielder hit his team-leading seventh homer over the right field wall to cut Augusta’s lead to 2-1. Not to be outdone, Carter Jensen joined Town, launching his seventh homer in the fifth inning, a two-run blast that plated Daniel Vazquez and brought Columbia within one run of Augusta.

Following the off day, the Fireflies return home to face the Carolina Mudcats for the first time in team history. RHP Luinder Avila (3-5, 5.63 ERA) gets the nod for the Fireflies and the Mudcats have yet to name their starter.