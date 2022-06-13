More than a dozen men accused in sting operation

Kershaw County, SC (WOLO) — More than a dozen men are behind bars Kershaw County deputies held a sting operation targeting sex offenders in the area.

Operation “Rock the Boat” was led by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department along with multiple South Carolina law enforcement agencies including the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies tell us the sting started in March as a way to nab predators targeting underage children.

To date, more than a dozen men have been arrested and face multiple charges including solicitation and criminal sexual conduct.

Investigators say it’s likely more arrests are likely as a part of their sting operation.