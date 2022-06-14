DHEC: 10,035 new COVID-19 cases, five additional virus related deaths in SC last week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental control released the state’s latest weekly COVID-19 data as of June 11.

DHEC reports 10,035 new cases of COVID-19 and five virus related deaths last week. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 1,524,771 COVID-19 cases and 17,995 virus related deaths reported in the Palmetto State.

According to the health agency, 63.6% of all eligible South Carolina residents ages five and up have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 55% of eligible residents have completed their vaccination series.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.