Clemson expected to name Eric Bakich as next head baseball coach

CLEMSON, S.C. — Nearly two weeks after parting ways with Monte Lee, Clemson appears to have its next head coach of the baseball program.

According to multiple reports, the Tigers are expected to name Michigan head coach Eric Bakich as the next head coach of the Tigers.

In 2022 the Wolverines finished with a 34-28 record and a Big 10 tournament championship before falling to Louisville in the regional round of the NCAA Tournament.

Bakich, the consensus 2019 national coach of the year, has guided Michigan’s oldest sports program to a number-one overall ranking in the top-25 polls, an NCAA Runner-Up finish, four NCAA Tournament bids, two Big Ten Conference Tournament titles, and seven Big Ten Tournament appearances.

During his time at the helm, Michigan has had 38 players selected in the Major League Baseball Draft, along with 41 All-America selections, 60 Big Ten Conference team selections, one Big Ten Player of the Year, and 79 Academic All-Big Ten selections. He leaves the program with a 324-216 record in his 10 seasons at Michigan.

Bakich inherits a Clemson team that finished 35-23 last season and missed the NCAA Tournament for back-to-back seasons for the first time since the 1985 and 1986 seasons.

He began his coaching career in 2002 as a graduate assistant for Clemson. In his one season with the team, the Tigers finished 54-17 and reached the College World Series.