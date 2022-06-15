Deputies arrest man in elaborate fuel theft scheme

Newberry Co., S.C. (WOLO)–The Newberry Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies were looking into a large diesel fuel theft at a truck stop when they caught the alleged thief red-handed.

Investigators say several hundred gallons of diesel fuel was stolen from the Pilot Truck Plaza on SC Hwy. 773 at I-26.

As deputies were reviewing surveillance tape of a previous theft, they say they witnessed someone pumping diesel fuel into a pickup truck, and matched the truck to the previous crime.

After a brief confrontation in which the suspect attempted to drive off, deputies say Lucas Reyes was taken into custody.

Deputies say Reyes was using stolen and forged credit cards to activate the pumps, he would then pump the fuel into the pickup truck, then a rigged pump on the undercarriage of the truck would transfer the fuel to a bladder in an enclosed trailer.

Newberry Sheriff Lee Foster commended the investigating deputy and said, “I guess the criminal does return to the scene of the crime.”