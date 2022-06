Elon Musk to take questions from Twitter employees

CNN– Twitter employees probably have a lot of questions for Elon Musk. Now, they have a chance to ask the billionaire who may be their next boss.

For the first time since he agreed to buy the social media company, Musk is set to field questions directly from Twitter employees. A virtual meeting is set for Thursday, but questions about what happens after the deal is done come in the midst of uncertainty over the deal itself.