7/20

EPPS, JASPER JERELL

COMPUTER / COMPUTER CRIME ACT, VALUE MORE THAN $1,000, UP TO $10,000, SECOND DEGREE - 1ST OFFENSE CONSPIRACY / CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY, COMMON LAW CONSPIRACY DEFINED LARCENY / BREAKING INTO MOTOR VEHICLE OR TANKS, PUMPS, WHERE FUEL, LUBRICANTS STORED-NEWBERRY CO.