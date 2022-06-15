Summer Break Cafe give free meals to children age 18 and under

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Department of Education is giving free meals for children during the summer months. Its through a program called Summer Break Cafe that is funded by the USDA.

“We can not do this mission all by ourselves. It takes a lot of people helping us to make sure the needs of every child is there,” says S.C. Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman.

Since 2019 the South Carolina Department of Education and its sponsors have served over 25 million meals to children. Summer Break Cafe provides free meals for children 18 and under from June through August because summer can be a difficult time for parents.

“A lot of our families end up eating on a regular basis in school but when that’s out then they don’t have a whole lot other options. This an awesome opportunity for them to come and have a consistent meal that they know is going to be here, they know it’s going to include some good veggies and protein so it’s good for my kids and for the kids in our community,” says Ana Giordano.

Summer Break Cafés are located throughout the state at designated sites. There are cafés at three of the Richland County libraries which allows for children to also have access to free educational resources.

“The responsibility that we have as educators is tremendous. Our role and our mission is to make sure that every child in this state no matter where they live that they’re ready and prepared when they graduate from high school,” says Superintendent Spearman.

Governor Henry McMaster supporting the effort by proclaiming June 13- 17, 2022 as Summer Break Cafe awareness week throughout the state.

For up-to-date information regarding sites and times of operation, explore the USDA Summer Meals Map or text FOOD to 304-304.