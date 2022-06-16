Midlands power outages

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — We have seen an extreme change in weather patterns here in the Midlands. While we were dealing with dangerously high temperatures this week, and again today as our Chief Meteorologist John Farley tracked temperatures nearing 100 degrees.

We are also seeing torrential downpours that have swept through the area causing hazardous weather conditions. Add to that, wind the National Weather Service reports was nearing 20 miles per hour at the height of the storm.

The conditions throughout the Midlands brought down trees and some of those trees not only landed on roadways, but many on power lines leaving some in the dark for several hours.

According to the Dominion Energy website there are currently 206 active outages that officials say are impacting more than 8,072 customers out of the more than 785 thousand customers Dominion Energy serves. If you are dealing with a power outage and need to report it you can click on the link provided here: Report a power outage

Or you can give them a call at 1888-333-4465.

Check back with ABC Columbia News as we continue to bring you updates on this developing story.