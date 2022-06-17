Drug bottles recalled for not meeting child resistance standards

(CNN) — The Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling more than 400-thousand medication bottles from Kroger and Walgreens.

The bottles contain the pain relievers acetaminophen, ibuprofen, and aspirin. There’s nothing wrong with the medication, but the bottles don’t meet standards for child resistance.

That means a child could open the bottle and accidentally ingest medication. All the bottles were sold either Walgreens or Kroger.