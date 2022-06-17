Inauguration ceremony for Palmetto Boys State and Palmetto Girls State in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Today at the State House, hundreds of students from the Palmetto Boys State and Palmetto Girls State programs celebrated this year’s class. Organizers say the programs are a unique way for young men and women to learn about the American system of government and politics by participating in a mock governmental system.

Governor Henry McMaster was on hand to participate in the ceremony as well.

The Boys State program was started by the American Legion in Illinois in 1935. Palmetto Boys State got its start in 1940.