Lexington Deputies search for missing teen

(Source: Lexington County Sheriff’s Department) LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a missing teenage girl.

Deputies have been searching for 15-year-old Kandice Gibson since her family reported she ran away in March. She can be seen on home security video leaving home through a window and running down her road, according to police.

Gibson’s family believes she’s with someone she knows and investigators believe she is likely in South Carolina.