Lexington Deputies search for missing teen

Miya Payton,
289152906 393500296149527 2735970676196768497 N
(Source: Lexington County Sheriff’s Department)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department  is looking for a missing teenage girl.
Deputies have been searching for 15-year-old Kandice Gibson since her family reported she ran away in March. She can be seen on home security video leaving home through a window and running down her road, according to police.
Gibson’s family believes she’s with someone she knows and investigators believe she is likely in South Carolina.
If you have info on where Gibson might be, or if you have seen her, call Detective Kyzer at 803-785-8230.
