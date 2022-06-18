Lexington Deputies search for missing teen
(Source: Lexington County Sheriff’s Department)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a missing teenage girl.
Deputies have been searching for 15-year-old Kandice Gibson since her family reported she ran away in March. She can be seen on home security video leaving home through a window and running down her road, according to police.
Gibson’s family believes she’s with someone she knows and investigators believe she is likely in South Carolina.
If you have info on where Gibson might be, or if you have seen her, call Detective Kyzer at 803-785-8230.