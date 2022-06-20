DHEC encourages COVID-19 vaccinations for kids six-months-old and up

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is encouraging parents to talk with their child’s pediatrician about getting eligible children their COVID-19 vaccination. This comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the Pfizer and Moderna shots for kids ages six-months and up.

“Having a safe and effective vaccine for this youngest age group is great news for South Carolinians,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC Director. “While most children experience relatively mild or even no symptoms if they are infected with COVID-19, severe cases and even deaths in young children can occur, and they can easily spread the virus to family members, especially those who are elderly or immunocompromised. Getting this younger age group vaccinated will go a long way in our ongoing efforts to control the impacts of COVID-19 and keep our families safe, especially as we get further into the summer months.”

The CDC on Saturday approved COVID-19 vaccinations for ages 6 months and up for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, following an emergency use authorization for both vaccines by the FDA.

Release: https://t.co/dA619Uc9Zo pic.twitter.com/tUhGoEfaeu — SCDHEC (@scdhec) June 20, 2022

DHEC says the state’s original allocation of shots for this age group in 27,800 Moderna shots and 27,800 doses of Pfizer.

To find a vaccine location near you, visit vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.