Inmates in a CA prison raise money to send terminally-ill child to Disneyland

CNN– A California state prison has dozens of programs to help rehabilitate inmates and get them ready to return to regular life. Some of those programs include painting, growing gardens and training dogs. Stacy Rasmussen visited the prison to meet with some of the inmates involved in the Pawsitive Change program.

As she reports, the inmates in the program helped send a kid with a terminal illness to the “Happiest Place on Earth.”