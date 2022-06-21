A’ja Wilson named WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week

NEW YORK (June 21, 2022)—The WNBA announced today that A’ja Wilson is the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from June 13-19. It is Wilson’s third player of the week award this season, and the ninth of her career, which is the most in franchise history.

Las Vegas ran its winning streak to four straight with a 2-0 week and wins over Dallas and Minnesota. The 2020 WNBA M’VP averaged 25.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.00 blocked shots on the week while connecting on 64.5% of her field goal attempts.

The Aces are 13-2 overall which is a full two games ahead of the Connecticut Sun. They are also 8-0 in Commissioner’s Cup play, and can secure the tiebreaker to host the July 26 championship game with a win over Chicago this evening.

The Aces are at home tonight against the Sky, tipping off at 7 pm PT on MyLVTV. They remain at home this weekend for a Saturday, June 25 meeting with the Washington Mystics which also tips at 7 pm.