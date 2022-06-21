DHEC: 9,726 new cases of COVID-19, two additional virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest weekly coronavirus data as of June 18.

In the state last week, DHEC reports 9,726 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional virus related deaths in the Palmetto State. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been a total of 1,535,392 coronavirus cases and 18,007 virus related deaths reported in the state.

According to the health agency, 63.7% of all eligible South Carolina residents ages five and up have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 55.4% of eligible residents have completed their vaccination series.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.