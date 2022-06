Pikes Peak International Hill Climb taking place this weekend in Colorado

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Start your engines, some of the best drivers in the world are gathering in Colorado this week for the 100th running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

Drivers are currently undergoing inspections and test laps up the hill before Sunday’s race day, and you can stream that race on our parent company’s website at bahakelsports.com.