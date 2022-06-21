Tips to stay safe if you plan to set off fireworks to celebrate Independence Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re planning to have your own fireworks show at home this year, experts are reminding you to be safe.The Consumer Product Safety Commission put on a demonstration to help show you just how quickly things can go wrong.

Officials say you should never try to re-light or pick up a firework that did not ignite. Also, skip the sparklers. Kids arms are not always long enough to hold them far enough away from their face, and they could end up getting severe burns. Most importantly, keep a bucket of water handy in case of a fire that you can’t control.