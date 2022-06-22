Former Clemson pitcher Ricky Williams commits to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C.— The Gamecocks have secured another Clemson Tiger from the transfer portal, making it three Clemson transfers in three weeks for the garnet and black.

Former Clemson pitcher Ricky Williams announced on social media Wednesday afternoon that he will be continuing his athletic and academic career at the University of South Carolina.

Proud to announce that I am coming home to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of South Carolina. Grateful for the opportunity and Go Cocks!! pic.twitter.com/WvMr8iGjHY — Ricky Williams (@rickywilliams_5) June 22, 2022

The Columbia native played two seasons with the Tigers, primarily being used as a reliever during his time. Williams finished his career at Clemson with a 2.86 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 28.1 innings pitched.

Williams joins fellow former Tigers Jonathan French and Dylan Brewer as all three are moving to Columbia and joining the Gamecocks for this upcoming season.