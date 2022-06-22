Red Cross asking for more blood donations ahead of the Fourth of July

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– As summer officially begins and people prepare for the Fourth of July holiday weekend, communities are reminded to not forget about blood donations. The Red Cross says there’s a huge need for your donations ahead of this year’s Independence Day celebration.

Officials with the Red Cross say they usually see a more than 20% drop in donations during the holiday weekend.

They have dozens of blood donating opportunities coming up in the Midlands this July.

To find a location where you can donate blood near you, visit www.redcrossblood.org.