Arch Manning makes college decision

Arch Manning, nephew of Peyton and Eli manning, is bringing the family name to Texas, committing to the Texas Longhorns after his senior season of high school football.

Manning made the announcement Thursday morning on social media.

Manning is regarded the the top recruit in the class of 2023. Manning’s decision came down to other programs such as Georgia, LSU, Clemson, Alabama and Virginia. Manning’s commitment was a shock as he has kept his recruiting profile low-key and has not taken many opportunities to cash in on name, image and likeness.

Manning is going into his senior year at Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans, already solidifying himself as the star quarterback. Manning has passed for 5,731 yards and 72 touchdowns in only three seasons as the field general.