Consumer News: Jobless claims down in SC, more than 1,000 flights cancelled Wednesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Jobless claims are down in the Palmetto State, after soaring just last week. From June 12-18, officials say 1,846 South Carolinians applied for first time unemployment. Just last week, claims rose to more than 2,500 claims. Richland county had the highest total of claims this week, with 181. Although nearly 990,000 South Carolinians have now claimed unemployment since March 2020, less than 7,000 of your neighbors are still receiving those benefits.

To see SCDEW’s full dashboard, visit www.dew.sc.gov/data-and-statistics/data-dashboard.

CNN– A rough start to the summer travel season as airlines canceled more than 1,000 flights Wednesday, and another 3,400 were delayed. The disruptions were largely because of weather on the east coast.

