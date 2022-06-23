One year anniversary of the deadly condo collapse in Surfside, Florida

CNN– Today is the one year anniversary of the deadly condo collapse in Surfside, Florida. 98 people were killed when the building collapsed in the middle of the night, on June 24, 2021. Those who died ranged in age from 1-92 years old.

A tentative settlement with about 40 businesses and entities, valued at nearly one billion dollars, was reached last month with families of victims who sued.

One company has agreed to pay about half of that. The building’s security contractor has agreed to pay 517 million dollars, but is not admitting liability.