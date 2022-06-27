Four-star linebacker Grayson “Pup” Howard commits to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C.— Less than a day after South Carolina wrapped up its last official visit weekend of June, Shane Beamer landed another impact recruit in the class of 2023.

Four-star linebacker Grayson “Pup” Howard announced his commitment to the Gamecocks on his social media Monday afternoon. Howard will be moving up I-95 and bringing his talents to South Carolina as he plans to be an integral part of the Gamecocks defense.

Howard was one of Florida’s top high school football prospects coming out of Andrew Jackson High School, ranking 15th in the nation at the linebacker position according to Rivals.

He had a total of 37 offers and ultimately chose to wear the garnet and black. Howard had offers from other big programs such as Florida, Georgia, Texas A&M, and Clemson.

In his junior season, Howard tallied 157 total tackles with 17 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles. He poses a real threat in the defensive backfield that the Gamecocks are excited to have for the next few seasons.

With Howard’s commitment, South Carolina’s 2023 class now ranks 32nd in the nation according to 247 sports, and fifth in the SEC behind Arkansas, Georgia, Tennessee, and Alabama.