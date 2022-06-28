DHEC: 10,654 new cases of COVID-19, five additional virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest weekly coronavirus data as of June 25.

Last week, DHEC says test results revealed 10,654 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional virus related deaths.

According to the health agency, 60.2% of South Carolina residents ages five and up have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 52.3% have completed their vaccination series.

For the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.