Midlands Mugshots- June 28

8/28

FLOWER, MEGAN

DRUGS/SIMPLE POSS MARIJUANA <=28G (1 OZ) OR <= 10G HASH 1ST TRAFFIC/DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION, NOT SUSPENDED FOR DUI 1ST TRAFFIC/OPERATE OR PERMIT OPERATION OF VEHICLE NOT REG OR LI TRAFFIC/UNINSURED MOTOR VEHICLE FEE VIOLATION 2ND OFFENSE-LEXINGTON CO.