Record number of Americans expected to hit the roads for the Fourth of July weekend

CNN– A record number of Americans are expected to hit the roads this holiday weekend. That’s according to the annual Fourth of July travel forecast from AAA.

The automotive group predicts 42 million Americans will take a road trip 50 miles or longer for the Fourth of July holiday weekend. This comes as gas prices hit record highs earlier in the month.

Traffic experts predict travel times could double for some drivers on Thursday and Friday evening.