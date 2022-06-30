Pfizer seeking FDA approval for Paxlovid

CNN– Pfizer is seeking approval from the Food and Drug Administration for its COVID-19 antiviral medication, Paxlovid. The company submitted its new drug application Thursday.

The oral medication is currently authorized for emergency use only.

Paxlovid is used to treat people ages 12 and older with mild to moderate COVID-19 who are at risk of developing more severe symptoms. Pfizer said its Paxlovid study showed an 86% reduction in risk of hospitilization or death.