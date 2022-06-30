SC Motor Fuel User Fee to go up 2 cents in July

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Starting tomorrow, drivers across the state will see an extra two cents tacked on to gas prices, as part of the state’s Motor Fuel User Fee, which helps support road, bridge and infrastructure construction across the state.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Revenue announced starting July 1, the fee will rise from 26 to 28 cents a gallon. This is the sixth and final year for the increase.

📰 News release: South Carolina's Motor Fuel User Fee increases starting July 1. Users will pay $0.02 more per gallon, as the fee goes from $0.26 to $0.28 per gallon. Read it here ➡️ https://t.co/Ms4ovx3dBp pic.twitter.com/HcqeRB6sgm — SC Dept. of Revenue (@SCDOR) June 7, 2022

South Carolina tax payers can claim a credit to help offset the increase. Officials advise you to save your gas and car maintenance receipts.

For more information, visit dor.sc.gov.