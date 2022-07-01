Officials recognize National Postal Worker Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Today is National Postal Worker Day, and local officials are honoring the men and women of the U.S Postal Service. Nearly 6,800 Palmetto State postal employees deliver mail from 415 different postal facilities every day.

“The U.S. Postal Service serves 163.1 million addresses in the country — covering every state, city and town,” said Tommy D. Coke, Inspector in Charge of the Atlanta Division. “The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is dedicated to enforcing the laws that defend the nation’s mail system from illegal and dangerous use, persevering the integrity of the U.S. Mail, and most importantly, providing a safe environment for Postal employees and the American Public. We value our law enforcement partners and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Carolina for supporting our mission and all the employees of the U.S. Postal Service across the country.

The U.S Attorney’s Office is thanking them, as well as those with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and USPS Office of Inspector General who investigate crimes related to mail. Those include fraud, violence and drug crimes, on top of preserving the integrity of the mail.

“As we all know, the men and women of the U.S. Postal Service work rain, sleet, or shine to ensure the U.S. mail system continues to function. Their work is critical and, as we have seen in our own district with the senseless murder of Irene Pressley, can also be dangerous,” said U.S. Attorney Corey F. Ellis. “I also want to thank our law enforcement partners within the USPS. These agents vigorously investigate crimes related to the mails – which include fraud, violence, and drug crimes – and protect the people of South Carolina and throughout the country.”

The honorary day comes after the U.S. Postal Service lost 64-year-old Irene Pressley, when she was brutally murdered while delivering mail on her route in Williamsburg County in September 2019.