STAYING SAFE ON THE ROADWAY: Highway patrol trooper offers advice for holiday travel

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — South Carolinians and those from other states will be on the roadways this weekend.

While many will be trying to get to the coast or the lake, law enforcement reminds drivers to be safe this holiday period.

“Historically, we see that good people make poor decisions around holidays because they’re preoccupied with the festivities or destination they’re trying to get to. Don’t fall victim to some of those poor driving behaviors,” said Trooper David Jones of South Carolina Highway Patrol. “Wear your seatbelt, slow down, limit distractions and never drink and drive. If you see an impaired driver, call us at star 47 and let us know.”

Law enforcement will be conducting sobriety checkpoints across the Palmetto State this weekend.

That’s because more than 500 people were injured on South Carolina roadways during the 2021 July 4th weekend.

“Last year, we had over a thousand traffic collisions in 72 hours in South Carolina for the 4th of July holiday period. A lot of those collisions were the result of people driving too far or driving distracted. Some of the traffic fatalities were impaired drivers or people who didn’t simply buckle up,” Jones said. “Last year, we had 15 fatalities during the July 4th holiday period. That’s 15 families that are grieving this holiday for the loss of their loved one.”

In an effort to reduce the amount of hazards this holiday weekend, more law enforcement than normal will be out on the roadways.

“I can tell you here as a trooper in South Carolina that every person that wears this uniform is going to be out working this weekend. The last thing we want to do is to have to write any tickets or arrest any drunk drivers,” Jones said. “The sad reality is that we’re going to encounter a lot of motorists making poor decisions this weekend. Do your part to keep South Carolina safe, our roadways safe and help us out.”

Troopers will be out to help you out too if you need assistance.

“Not only are we going to be out enforcing state laws, but we’re also going to be in full force helping motorists. If you find yourself stranded or broken down on the highway, know that you can call star 47 and we’ll be there to help you,” Jones concluded.