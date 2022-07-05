1 person killed in Richland Co. motorcycle crash

Richland County, SC (WOLO) — A person is dead after a Tuesday evening accident in Richland County. South Carolina State Trooper David Jones says the accident took place around 4:40 pm at the intersection of Kennerly Road and Hopewell Church Road. According to troopers, the driver of a 2008 Chevy truck was traveling south bound on Kennerly Road while the driver of a 2006 Suzuki motorcycle was headed north bound.

Authorities say the driver of the truck was attempting to make a left turn onto Hopewell Church Road when investigators say the motorcyclist struck the back end of the Chevy truck causing him to veer off the right side of the road before he struck a utility pole. Trooper Jones says the driver of the motorcycle, whose identity has not yet been released by the by the Richland County Coroner was pronounced dead on the scene.

Troopers say the cause of the accident remains under investigation.