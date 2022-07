Newberry Co., S.C. (WOLO)– The Newberry County Coroner’s Office and the Department of Natural Resources are investigating a fatal jet ski accident.

Official say it happened around 2:30 in the afternoon on July 2nd near Dreher Island on Lake Murray near the Prosperity area of Newberry Co.

The coroner has identified the victim as 35 year old Christopher Day of Gaston.

Officials say an autopsy is scheduled for later in the week.