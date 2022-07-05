Newberry Co. Deputy passes away following cancer battle

Newberry Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Tuesday the Newberry Co. Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of Deputy Kay Ammons.

Deputy Ammons worked in the Newberry Co. Detention Center for more than 15 years.

Officials say she worked through much of her battle with cancer even during chemo and radiation treatments.

A post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page reads, “She maintained a positive attitude and was a great inspiration to us all. The Sheriff’s Office shall miss her work ethic, her leadership, and her friendship. You have more than earned your rest.”