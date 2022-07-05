Victim in West Columbia murder identified

(Image: West Columbia Police Department logo)

West Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The Lexington Co. Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a man found murdered Sunday afternoon.

The coroner’s office says 62 year old Michael Crolley died from multiple blunt force trauma injuries.

Investigators with the West Columbia Police Department say he was found at 5pm Sunday on the 2600 block of Augusta Rd.

If you have any information on this incident call the West Columbia Police Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.