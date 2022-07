MMM: Man believed to be last surviving member of “Band of Brothers” dies Sunday

CNN– A historic group of heroes is no more. Bradford Freeman, who is believed to be the last surviving original member of the “Band of Brothers” died Sunday. According to his obituary, Freeman jumped in the D-Day Normandy invasion and was part of the Battle of the Bulge.

The story of easy company was portrayed decades later in the HBO miniseries “Band of Brothers.”