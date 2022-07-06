Survey: 97% of U.S. hotels say they are understaffed

CNN– Travelers this summer should probably be prepared to carry their own luggage and go easy on housekeeping. That’s because 97% of U.S. hotels say they are understaffed.

That’s according to a survey from the American Hotel and Lodging Association, about half of 500 hotels polled last month said they are “severely understaffed.” The group says it is trying to fill 130,000 vacant positions nationwide. They say they’re hoping to entice future employees with higher wages, more benefits and flexible hours.