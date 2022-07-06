Woman killed in collision with North Charleston Police cruiser

A woman is dead following a collision with a North Charleston Police officer on Tuesday.

The crash happened at the intersection of Dorchester Road and Scarsdale Avenue.

A spokesperson for NCPD says the officer was responding to a shooting in the 5200 block of West Montague Avenue at around 5:05 p.m. when the collision occurred.

Tuesday evening, South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) identified the officer involved in the collision as Jeremy Kraft. Kraft was transported to the hospital for his injuries.

According to SCHP, Kraft was traveling westbound on Dorchester Road. A female driver attempted to turn left from Scarsdale Avenue onto Dorchester Road when the vehicles collided.

The crash remains under investigation by SCHP.

Meanwhile, the male gunshot victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess says the officer had his lights and sirens on.

“I cannot talk about policy and procedures, because I have not watched the video in its entirety. But what we are taught by the Criminal Justice Academy and department, use lights and sirens as well as caution,” says Burgess.

Highway Patrol will also evaluate the speed and actions of each driver.

“So they can tell us how fast we were going and how fast the other person was going as well to see how this happened,” says Burgess.

Chief Burgess says it hasn’t been determined if the officer will be placed on administrative leave while the investigation is underway. For now, North Charleston Police say they send their condolences to the family of the woman involved in the crash.

“We spoke with the family, myself, and the coroner, and the Chaplin, and I made sure that they had my card if they needed to reach out to me, but Highway Patrol will be handling all the communication with the family, and we will be a third party,” says Burgess.

There were no other people involved in the collision.