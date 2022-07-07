City of Columbia warns drivers to avoid flood prone roads, intersections

(Courtesy: City of Columbia)

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — It’s been a hot and humid week throughout the Midlands, and a rainy one. While our ABC Columbia Weather team has been saying we are in need of rain, we are seeing so much of it at one time, in some cases it’s causing flooding, and or pooling on some area roads.

Officials with the City are asking drivers to take out easy out of the roads, and to avoid flood prone areas of the city that tend to cause issues for motorists during heavy downpours. City officials also warn anyone behind the wheel of a car to never move or drive around barricades placed on roads, and if you are in doubt turn around, don’t drown. A list of some of the flood prone areas are listed below.