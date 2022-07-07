Driver dies in after running into back of 18-wheeler in Kershaw County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver died after running into to the back of an 18-wheeler in Kershaw County. Investigators say the collision occurred Wednesday evening near mile marker 105 on I-20 East.

According to troopers, both the 18-wheeler and a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu were traveling east when the Malibu ran into the back of the 18-wheeler.

Kershaw County Coroner David West identified the victim as 49-year-old Roger Reed, who was from the Kingstree area. The coroner says he was not wearing a seat belt