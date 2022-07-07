F-16 fighter jets temporarily relocated to CAE

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Metropolitan Airport is now the home to several South Carolina National Guard F-16s. The jets from the Guard’s 169th Fighter Wing have been temporarily relocated to CAE from McEntire Joint National Guard Base while it undergoes renovations for about six months.

The project at McEntire is a $20 million investment by the Department of Defense. Officials say the Guard’s operations will not be interrupted by the relocation.

The airport’s director says daily airport business will continue as usual, without any disruptions.