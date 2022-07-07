Local Living: Columbia Animal Shelter offering free adoptions, Ride to End Alzheimer’s this weekend and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Animal Shelter is continuing its effort to get animals into a forever home. The shelter is participating in the annual statewide event, called “Pick Me SC.” It starts Friday and goes until July 16. All pet adoptions will be free of charge. The animal shelter says they’ve dealt with over capacity issues for weeks and have pleaded with the community to adopt or foster animals. They’re hoping eliminating the cost will do just that.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland Blueliners are taking on the Charleston Enforcers for a charity hockey game next weekend. It’s all in honor of fallen Cayce Police Officer Drew Barr, who lost his life in the line of duty this past April at age 28. The game will be next Saturday, July 16 at 4:30 p.m. at the Flight Rink on Broad Stone Road in Irmo. Admission is free.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Grab your bike and take a trip through the Palmetto State for a good cause in the Ride to End Alzheimer’s event! The three-day, 252 mile ride begins this Friday and goes through Sunday from Simpsonville to Charleston, with some stops in the Midlands. They have a goal to raise $800,000 in this fundraiser. If you want to register to ride to defeat Alzheimer’s or if you just want to donate, visit the Alzheimer’s Association’s website.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re feeling the heat and looking for an excuse to plan a day trip, you can cool off in Chapin next weekend. The Irmo-Chapin Recreation Commission is having a Slip, Slide and Splash event next Saturday, July 17. There will be nine inflatable water slides and a splash pad, as well as food trucks too. The entire family is invited to Melvin Park starting at 11 a.m. Registration is $15.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina State Museum is bringing back it’s popular “Friday Night Laser Lights” summer series this month! This summer, each evening will follow a special theme. In addition to the laser light shows, food will be available for purchase from local food trucks. The events will also offer a cash bar with a selection of craft beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages. Tickets are $10.