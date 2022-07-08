CDC: Roughly 1/3 people living in counties with a “high COVID-19 community level”

CNN– New COVID-19 cases are ticking up. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about a third of people in the United States are living in a county with what they call “high COVID-19 community level,” which means they recommend wearing masks inside.

The statistics are from Johns Hopkins, which show new cases have gone up about 10% from two weeks ago. Hospitalizations are rising steadily too, and deaths from COVID-19 are holding steady.